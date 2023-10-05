 Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 47,990 in India with Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹47,990
9.7 inches (24.64 cm)
Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4 GB
434 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE in India is Rs. 47,990.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Silver. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE

(4 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Lte Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • TalkTime

    Up to 36 Hours(3G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Height

    237.3 mm

  • Thickness

    6.0 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Silver

  • Width

    169 mm

  • Weight

    434 grams

  • Screen Size

    9.7 inches (24.64 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    72.66 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S3 LTE

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    June 20, 2017 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996

  • Processor

    Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 530

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Stylus

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 23.2 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Lte