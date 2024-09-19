 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 is a Android v14 tablet, speculated price is Rs 36,190 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core) Processor and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 19 September 2024
Key Specs
₹36,190 (speculated)
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)
Android v14
4 GB
465 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 in India is Rs. 36,190.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gray and Mint. ...Read More

Gray, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
Upcoming

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Width

    154.3 mm

  • Height

    244.5 mm

  • Colours

    Gray, Mint

  • Thickness

    7.0 mm

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.6 %

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    1200x2000 px (FHD+)

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Launch Date

    September 19, 2024 (Expected)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SAR Value

    Body: 0.95 W/kg

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos

  • Other Sensors

    rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 48.1 GB
