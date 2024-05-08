 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe Wifi Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor , 10090 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 08 May 2024
Key Specs
₹54,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
Android v11
10090 mAh
4 GB
610 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi in India is Rs. 54,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. ...Read More

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe Wifi Full Specifications

  • Battery

    10090 mAh

  • Display

    12.4" (31.5 cm)

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Colours

    Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink

  • Weight

    610 grams

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Width

    185 mm

  • Height

    284.8 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    243 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.91 %

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Launch Date

    September 2, 2021 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

  • Graphics

    Adreno 642L

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 46.7 GB
