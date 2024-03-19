 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 99,999 in India with Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
SamsungGalaxyTabS9Ultra_Capacity_11200mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS9Ultra_RAM_12GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS9Ultra_ScreenSize_14.6inches(37.08cm)
Key Specs
₹99,999
14.6 inches (37.08 cm)
Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
Android v13
12 GB
732 grams
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in India is Rs. 99,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be purchased for Rs. 89,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Beige and Graphite. ...Read More

17% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Beige
₹108,699 ₹89,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock
18% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 36.99 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
₹121,999 ₹99,999
Buy Now
11% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
₹93,999 ₹83,999
Buy Now
11% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige
₹93,999 ₹83,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    11200 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Weight

    732 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Beige, Graphite

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Height

    326.4 mm

  • Width

    208.6 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    5.5 mm

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    14.6 inches (37.08 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    239 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    90.46 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1848 x 2960 pixels

  • Resolution

    12 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)12 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle (120° field-of-view) Camera

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    July 27, 2023 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.4" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 740

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 217 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
