Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7.0 3g T231 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7 0 3G T231 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) tablet, available price is Rs 18,156 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor and 1.5 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7 0 3G T231 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7 0 3G T231 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
SamsungGalaxyTab47.03GT231_Capacity_4000mAh
SamsungGalaxyTab47.03GT231_RAM_1.5GB
Key Specs
₹18,156
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
1.5 GB
276 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7 0 3G T231 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7 0 3G T231 in India is Rs. 18,156.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7 0 3G T231 base model with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7.0 3G T231

(1.5 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7 0 3g T231 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    1.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    2048 x 1536 Pixels

  • Height

    186.9 mm

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Thickness

    9.0 mm

  • Weight

    276 grams

  • Width

    107.9 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    216 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.7 %

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Custom UI

    TouchWiz UX

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab4 7 8GB WiFi 3G

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Launch Date

    June 24, 2014 (Official)

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n), Dual antennas

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Chipset

    Marvell PXA1088

  • RAM

    1.5 GB

  • Graphics

    Vivante GC1000

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7 0 3G T231 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7 0 3g T231