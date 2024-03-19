 Swipe Mtv Slash Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet
Swipe MTV Slash

Swipe MTV Slash is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe MTV Slash from HT Tech. Buy Swipe MTV Slash now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
SwipeMTVSlash_Capacity_3000mAh
SwipeMTVSlash_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹4,999
7 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.3 GHz
Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
290 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Swipe MTV Slash Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe MTV Slash in India is Rs. 4,999.  This is the Swipe MTV Slash base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Silver and White.

Swipe MTV Slash

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Swipe Tablets

Swipe Mtv Slash Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Width

    108 mm

  • Thickness

    9.4 mm

  • Height

    188 mm

  • Weight

    290 grams

  • Colours

    Black, Silver, White

  • Screen Size

    7 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    67.85 %

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Brand

    Swipe

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    MTV Slash

  • Operating System

    Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    July 10, 2013 (Official)

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.3 GHz

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6577

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Latest Tablets

    Swipe Mtv Slash