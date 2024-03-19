 Swipe X1 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet
Swipe X1 128GB

Swipe X1 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with Octa core, 2.3 GHz Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe X1 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Swipe X1 128GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
SwipeX1128GB_Capacity_5000mAh
SwipeX1128GB_RAM_6GB
Key Specs
₹15,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz
Android v9.0 (Pie)
5000 mAh
6 GB
Swipe X1 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe X1 128GB in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Swipe X1 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

Swipe X1 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Gold
48% off

Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (4GB+64GB, Space Grey)
₹24,999 ₹12,999
36% off

Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (6GB+128GB, Glacier Blue)
₹24,999 ₹15,999
36% off

Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (6GB+128GB, Space Grey)
₹24,999 ₹15,999
Swipe X1 128gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 4128 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Gold

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    May 13, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    X1 128GB

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Swipe

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.1

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2.3 GHz

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
    Swipe X1 128gb