Home Tech News 77-foot asteroid approaching! Know what NASA has revealed

77-foot asteroid approaching! Know what NASA has revealed

A 77-foot, airplane sized asteroid is racing towards planet Earth today, according to NASA. Here is all you need to know about its speed, distance, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 13:19 IST
Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Volcano on Mars, first 3D-printed rocket, more
Olympus Mons volcano
1/5 Olympus Mons on Mars (April 3) – NASA shared Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system which is located on Mars. How tall is it? NASA says that it has an elevation of about 25kms above the surrounding plains, stretching almost 600kms across. This image was captured by the Mars Express mission.  ( ESA/ DLR/ FU Berlin/Mars Express/Andrea Luck)
Rubin's Galaxy
2/5 Rubin's Galaxy (April 5) – Captured by the Hubble Telescope, NASA featured Rubin's Galaxy (UGC 2885), which is located around 232 million light-years away in the northern constellation Perseus. Also, it spans around 800000 light-years across. (NASA/ESA/Hubble Telescope/B. Holwerda)
Terran 1
3/5 World's first 3D-printed rocket (April 6) – It is Terran 1. Built by Relativity Space, Terran 1 can carry payloads up to 1250kg to about 185kms of Low-Earth orbit. (NASA/John Kraus/Relativity Space)
Supergiant star Rigel
4/5 Rigel - the brightest star of Constellation Orion (April 7) – Rigel is a blue-white shining star and is among the top 10 brightest stars visible from Earth. This supergiant star is believed to be approximately 8 million years old and is significantly larger and more massive than the Sun.  (NASA/Rheinhold Wittich)
Spiral Galaxy
5/5 Giant 100-bn star Spiral Galaxy (April 8) – It is Messier 100 (M100), a grand spiral galaxy of over 100 billion stars with well-defined spiral arms that is similar to our own Milky Way Galaxy. It is 56 million light-years distant towards the constellation of Berenice's Hair (Coma Berenices). ( NASA, ESA, Hubble)
asteroid
View all Images
Here is all you need to know about the 77-foot asteroid named 2023 FG5. (Pixabay)

Not every asteroid is able to reach Earth's surface or collide with the planet. As soon as any space object enters Earth's atmosphere, it starts burning and turns into ashes before small pieces hit the ground. However, if the object turns out to be gigantic, and if it survives the burn, it may pose a danger. Therefore, in order to avoid such situations, NASA monitors the movement of the asteroids and their trajectory on a regular basis. It also shares the details of the asteroids nearing planet Earth via Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

77-foot asteroid racing towards Earth today

As per the latest information, a 77-foot, airplane sized asteroid named 2023 FG5 is zooming towards planet Earth at a rapid speed today, Monday, April 10. The asteroid will come as close as 3.64 million kilometers to the planet. The huge rock is travelling at a speed of 33840 kilometers per hour. As per the information, the asteroid will pass by the planet causing no harm.

Notably, this is not the only asteroid which will be nearing Earth today. The other asteroid to zoom past Earth is a 110 foot giant named Asteroid 2023 FT1. It will be close to Earth at a distance of 7.46 million kilometers.

It can be known that the asteroids which are as big as 940 kilometers (about 583 miles) and are placed between Mars and Jupiter, they pose no threat or harm to the planet. "At 5.4 kilometers in diameter, the largest known potentially hazardous asteroid is Toutatis. By comparison, asteroids that populate the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and pose no threat to Earth, can be as big as 940 kilometers (about 583 miles) across," NASA stated.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 12:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets