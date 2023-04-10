77-foot asteroid approaching! Know what NASA has revealed

Not every asteroid is able to reach Earth's surface or collide with the planet. As soon as any space object enters Earth's atmosphere, it starts burning and turns into ashes before small pieces hit the ground. However, if the object turns out to be gigantic, and if it survives the burn, it may pose a danger. Therefore, in order to avoid such situations, NASA monitors the movement of the asteroids and their trajectory on a regular basis. It also shares the details of the asteroids nearing planet Earth via Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

77-foot asteroid racing towards Earth today

As per the latest information, a 77-foot, airplane sized asteroid named 2023 FG5 is zooming towards planet Earth at a rapid speed today, Monday, April 10. The asteroid will come as close as 3.64 million kilometers to the planet. The huge rock is travelling at a speed of 33840 kilometers per hour. As per the information, the asteroid will pass by the planet causing no harm.

Notably, this is not the only asteroid which will be nearing Earth today. The other asteroid to zoom past Earth is a 110 foot giant named Asteroid 2023 FT1. It will be close to Earth at a distance of 7.46 million kilometers.

It can be known that the asteroids which are as big as 940 kilometers (about 583 miles) and are placed between Mars and Jupiter, they pose no threat or harm to the planet. "At 5.4 kilometers in diameter, the largest known potentially hazardous asteroid is Toutatis. By comparison, asteroids that populate the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and pose no threat to Earth, can be as big as 940 kilometers (about 583 miles) across," NASA stated.