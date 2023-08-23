Aditya L1 mission: Know all about ISRO’s first solar mission

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is targeting multiple space missions this year. First, we will soon get to experience the historic Chandrayaan-3 landing in just a few hours and ahead of ISRO's moon mission, it is also planning to launch a spacecraft that will study the Sun, its environment, solar flares, solar storms, coronal mass ejection, and more. With a big plan ahead of this year, we are excited to see what the new studies and discoveries will unravel about our sun and the moon. Know more about the Sun mission in detail.

About Aditya L1 mission

Aditya L1 mission will be India's first solar mission that will study Sun for nearly 5 years. The ISRO PSLV rocket spacecraft is set to take flight from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota on August 2023. According to an ISRO report, the spacecraft will have seven scientific payloads to study different the sun from different angles. The spacecraft will be placed in low Earth orbit (LEO) in the Lagrange point L1 of the Earth-Sun system. The position is perfect for scientists to study the Sun without any blockage as from the region.

The mission will get insight into Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layer. Throughout the mission, it aims to study the solar atmosphere, solar wind, coronal heating, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), solar flares, and more.

Objectives of the mission