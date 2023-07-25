Home Tech News Close encounter with asteroid soon! NASA reveals details of space rock racing towards Earth

Close encounter with asteroid soon! NASA reveals details of space rock racing towards Earth

NASA has revealed details of a potentially shocking close encounter with an asteroid that is hurtling toward Earth at breakneck speed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 10:13 IST
asteroid
Asteroid 2018 BG5 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2018 BG5 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)

As per NASA, the current known asteroid count is roughly 1,298,148. And now one of them is set to make an extremely close approach to Earth soon. NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) uses data collected by telescopes to determine the asteroid's most likely orbit around the Sun. To assess whether an impact is possible and narrow down where the true orbit may be, NASA's new Sentry II then uses a new algorithm and selects random points throughout the entire uncertainty region. This allows Sentry-II to zero in on more very low probability impact scenarios.

With the help of such advanced tech, an asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2018 BG5 has been observed heading for Earth and will come close in the next few days.

Details

Asteroid 2018 BG5 will come very close to Earth on July 27. As per NASA, this space rock will come as close as 4.1 million kilometers during its closest approach. While this distance may seem considerable, it's relatively minor in terms of astronomical measurements, considering the massive size of the asteroid. The space rock is already on its way, traveling at a fearsome speed of 30094 kilometers per hour.

It belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. They are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Is Asteroid 2018 BG5 dangerous?

In terms of size, the asteroid is estimated to be around 180 feet wide and can be compared to an aircraft! Although NASA has revealed that an asteroid would have to be almost 96 km wide to completely wipe out life on Earth, smaller space rocks can still cause damage. That became evident when a 59 feet asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in 2013, leaving over 1000 injured while also causing damage to nearly 8000 buildings.

Therefore, these close calls with asteroids highlight the importance of continued technological development in asteroid detection and monitoring programs, which help to ensure the safety of our planet from the potential impact of these space rocks.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 10:12 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

How close can astronauts get to the Sun?
24 July 2023
After debris breaks off DART target asteroid, NASA tracks another asteroid heading for Earth
24 July 2023
Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility
23 July 2023
Want to do a NASA internship? Make your application stand out this way
23 July 2023
Toyota eyes lunar rover powered by regenerative fuel cell tech
22 July 2023
July likely to be warmest month on record: NASA scientist
22 July 2023
Beyond the 'death line': A shining new ultrabright object found
21 July 2023
240-foot Asteroid 2023 NR1 rushing towards Earth at a fiery 54710 kmph, NASA warns
21 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets