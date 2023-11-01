Cut! Apple ‘Scary Fast’ event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max to launch new iMac, MacBook Pro

Icon
The Apple Scary Fast event that launched new Mac devices was surprisingly shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max! Now, the company has released a behind-the-scenes video to reveal how it was done.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 14:27 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max
This is how Apple shot its entire Scary Fast event on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Apple)
Apple has brought in a lot of new features to its cameras recently. The company spent quite a bit of time going over these features and highlighted that the iPhone 15 Pro models could easily be used for professional photography and video recording. If you thought that was just some marketing jargon, think again, because Apple is now walking the talk. The ‘Scary Fast' event on October 30, where Apple introduced a new iMac, MacBook Pro models, and new Apple Silicon, was shot entirely using an iPhone 15 Pro Max, or so the company claimed. Now, the iPhone maker has released another video where it showcases the behind-the-scenes of how it made it happen.

For the unaware, Apple upgraded the primary lens in Pro models last year, bumping them up to 48MP, and added the new Phototonic engine. This year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max received the 5X zoom lens, while log encoding and Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) support were added to both the Pro models this year.

All of these features come together to create the stunning night-time Halloween-themed Apple event.

Apple event shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

In a press release, Apple said, “On Monday, October 30, at Apple's Scary Fast special event unveiling the all-new MacBook Pro with the M3 family of chips and 24-inch iMac with M3, there was an unseen star of the show working behind the scenes. All of the presenters, locations, and drone footage in the event were filmed using iPhone 15 Pro Max, the preferred smartphone for creative pros and filmmakers. Led by documentary film director Brian Oakes, known for the award-winning Jim: The James Foley Story and Living with Lincoln, Scary Fast put iPhone 15 Pro Max right in the middle of the action”.

Filming the keynote with multiple iPhone 15 Pro Max devices, the team utilized Blackmagic Camera, an iOS-exclusive app, and Beastgrip accessories. The production was also edited on Mac.

“We were able to get the same complex shots with iPhone 15 Pro Max,” Oakes said. “It's amazing to see that the quality from a device that is so small and so portable can rival a large $20,000 camera”.

Editor Elizabeth Orson said, “For our colorists and VFX artists that we work with, I think being able to have that ProRes Log footage allows them a lot more opportunity to be able to really dial things in a way they couldn't have before. And this is beautiful because it's like working with an Alexa or a Sony, and it has that same gamut that you can run as you're coloring or as you're doing your flame work. I think that's great that we can give those people that kind of flexibility now."

First Published Date: 01 Nov, 14:02 IST
