Cybercriminals targeting teens through online scams, shows study! Stay safe, here are top 5 cybersecurity tips

Cybersecurity has become a significant issue, with threat actors targeting the youth. Awareness and following safety measures are crucial to staying safe online. Know top 5 cybersecurity tips to stay safe from online scams.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 12:59 IST
Know how to stay safe from online scams. Check these top 5 cybersecurity tips. (Pixabay)

In this digital era, cybersecurity is a big issue. The world's biggest tech companies spend a fortune developing cybersecurity solutions that help users stay safe from online scams and fraud. Threat actors employ nefarious means to steal people's personal information which can potentially be used to deal a financial blow to the victim. The rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have played a hand in this too. While this technology has the potential to ease the workload by automation, AI has also been used to develop deepfakes that threaten your digital presence. In July, a Kerala man was duped of Rs. 40000 using an AI-based fake video call on WhatsApp. In this scenario, staying safe is important and we provide to you here 5 top cybersecurity tips.

According to a report by the online investigation service Social Catfish, it is not just the retirees, but the youth, especially teenagers, who are being targeted by cybercriminals through online scams. It further claims that people aged 20 and below in the US have become susceptible to scams, and the money lost by them has grown by a staggering 2500 percent, from $8.2 million in 2017 to $210 million in 2022. The study says, "Teens and children see the largest percent increase in money lost." Meanwhile, the money stolen from senior citizens has grown by 805 percent.

While golden agers remain the most prone to scams with a $3.1 billion loss dealt to them in 2022 alone, the surge in the youth being targeted is a growing concern. Thus, there arises the need for more awareness among them. Check out the top 5 cybersecurity tips to stay safe from online scams.

1. Use 2FA authentication

Adding a double layer of security to your social media accounts is imperative. Most social media platforms offer additional security layer options like OTPs via emails and phone numbers, etc. You can never be too safe, so use two-factor authentication wherever you can.

2. Verify profiles before befriending anyone

Scammers usually create fake profiles to interact with people on social media platforms. Most of these profiles do not have an extensive history of posts or a lot of friends or followers. You should screen and examine each profile before actually befriending them.

3. Avoid unsolicited links

If someone sends you an unsolicited link on any social media platform that takes you to an external website, never click on such links. Scams can happen by just clicking on a link which can even empty your bank account in seconds. Therefore, you should try to stay away from links that redirect you to external websites.

4. Report any unusual activity

If you have noticed any unusual activity that hints at someone being a scammer, immediately report that profile to the social media platform. Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms have safeguards around illicit activities, allowing people to report them to the platform moderators.

5. Safeguard your privacy

Many social media platforms such as Instagram allow users to choose who can interact with their posts. Apart from giving them the option to delete comments, users can also turn them off entirely. You can also control who tags you in posts and you can even remove yourself from posts you've been tagged in. Lastly, block anyone who you don't feel comfortable sharing your posts with on social media platforms.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 12:59 IST
