Google Chat app navigation overhauled; Check out the benefits now available

Google Chat app experience has been enhanced with a sleek redesign featuring a streamlined navigation bar and improved features for seamless interaction.

| Updated on: Nov 30 2023, 16:59 IST
Google enhances user experience with a redesigned Chat app, introducing a streamlined navigation bar and improved layout. (Google)

In a bid to enhance user experience, Google has revamped the navigation system for its Chat app on Android and iOS devices. The tech giant, in a blog post on Wednesday, introduced a fresh bottom navigation bar, aimed at simplifying the Google chat app navigation. This new design incorporates a pill-shaped navigation bar, facilitating easy access to Home, Direct Messages, Spaces, and Mentions. Additionally, the bottom bar has undergone a makeover to enable seamless switching between Gmail, Chat, and Google Meet. Notably, the 'Start new chat' button has been aesthetically redesigned and relocated to the right side of the navigation bar.

The Home button on the Navigation bar stands out as a key feature, offering users a unified view of all conversations. With a filter option, users can drill down to focus specifically on unread messages. According to the blog post, the 'Direct Message' section presents a concise list of both individual and group messages, while 'Spaces' provides a compact overview of all spaces, including pinned conversations. Users can easily track messages relevant to them through the 'Mentions' tab.

Rollout and Availability

This revamped layout, including the redesigned app and its features, will be accessible to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts. The update is currently in the process of rolling out and is expected to reach all users in the coming weeks.

Moreover, Google recently has introduced an integrated document scanner feature on Google Drive for iPhone and iPad users. The iOS and iPadOS Google Drive application now boasts a dedicated floating action button for the document scanner, conveniently positioned above the 'Add new' button in the workspace, shared, and files section. This feature enables automatic document scanning through a viewfinder, with the added flexibility of manual capture.

As part of these enhancements, Google Chat is also undergoing a transformation, offering users an enriched experience. In the coming weeks, users may notice a different interface on all their devices. This includes a new look and additional features, reinforcing Google Chat's position as a versatile platform for quick questions, direct messages, group collaboration, and more. The bottom navigation menu within the Chat app facilitates easy navigation between Home, Direct messages, Spaces, Mentions, and initiating a New chat. Users can explore various shortcuts and manage their conversations effectively.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 16:59 IST
