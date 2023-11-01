Google Pixel Car Crash Detection feature comes to India and others; check list

In some great news for Google Pixel users in India and some other countries, the company has rolled out its crash detection feature. Google had rolled out the Car Crash Detection feature to Pixel smartphones way back in 2019. After the recent expansion of the feature, Pixel users will be able to see it in the Safety app on Pixel 3 and later versions. The feature was not recognized much until Apple launched it in the iPhone 14 series. However, Google's Car Crash Detection feature was limited to only a few regions. Now, Google has expanded the feature availability to more regions. Know what is the Google Pixel Crash Detection feature about and the list of newly added countries.

What is a Car Crash Detection feature?

The Pixel's Car Crash Detection features utilise the built-in sensors to recognize when the user has met with a car accident. This feature uses location data, motion sensors, and microphones to examine the adversity of the car crash and analyzes the situation by waiting for 60 seconds for the user to respond and if they do not then it automatically sends a message to emergency services. The feature may save a lot of lives and can be very useful.

This feature is one of the most required features for emergency situations, however, it comes with location as well as language restrictions. Now, the recent update says that it will be made available to various countries.

List new countries with Car Crash Detection feature on Pixel phones

According to X post shared by Mishaal Rahman, Google silently updated its support page and added five new countries to access the Car Crash Detection for the Pixel smartphones. India is also part of the newly added countries. Check out the list of countries:

Austria

Belgium

India

Portugal

Switzerland

Now, a total of 20 countries can access the Car Crash Detection feature. However, the feature still faces language restrictions as Indian users are not able to switch the language to Hindi. Furthermore, 9To5Google reported that the Car Crash Detection feature will be available for Pixel 4a and later models which also include the new foldable smartphones by the company.