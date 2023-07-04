 Oneplus 11r Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 45,490 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 11R from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 11R now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
OnePlus11R_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
OnePlus11R_FrontCamera_16MP
OnePlus11R_Ram_8GB
Key Specs
₹45,490
128 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
OnePlus 11R Price in India

OnePlus 11R price in India starts at Rs.45,490. The lowest price of OnePlus 11R is Rs.39,999 on amazon.in.

Oneplus 11r Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 100W: 100 % in 25 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • F2.4
  • F1.8
  • IMX890, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Design
  • Sonic Black, Galactic Silver
  • 8.7 mm
  • 74.3 mm
  • 205 grams
  • 163.4 mm
Display
  • 1240 x 2772 pixels
  • 90.34 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 20.1:9
  • 1450 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 451 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • Super Fluid AMOLED
General
  • February 21, 2023 (Official)
  • 11R
  • OnePlus 11R 5G
  • OnePlus
  • Yes
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Oxygen OS
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 18.0 s
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5X
  • 4 nm
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Adreno 730
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • No
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 3.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Oneplus 11r