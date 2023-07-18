Home Tech News IIT Madras and NCVET certified free online AI course launched; register this way

The government has launched a free AI course which will be certified by IIT Madras and NCVET.

Jul 18 2023
The government in collaboration with Skill India and GUVI, an edtech company, has launched a free online AI course in an effort to make it a part of India 2.0. This free online training course will majorly focus on concepts related to artificial intelligence. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on World Youth Skills Day shared that students opting for this AI training course will get certified by IIT Madras and the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

About the new AI training course

Learners can access the free course on the GUVI platform and signup to begin their learning. The course will be available in nine different languages making it easier to study in your own preferred language. Before the course starts it will as you basic questions about your knowledge of artificial intelligence, Java, cybersecurity, and coding.

GUVI's site mentioned, “Whether you have never programmed before, already know basic syntax, or want to learn about the advanced features of Python, this course is for you! This course will also give you an overview of Artificial Intelligence and Python that complements it. Begin learning with industry best practices for Python programming and AI skills that real employers demand,”

As per Dharmendra Pradhan, this step will aim to make learning easy by offering the multilingual option. It will also focus to empower our Yuva Shakti about technology, making their future bright. He highlighted the critical nature of overcoming language barriers in technology education, stating that this program marks a crucial step towards preparing the country's youth, particularly those in rural regions, to thrive in the future.

About GUVI

GUVI is an education technology learning platform that focuses on coding and technical languages. The company is accredited by IIT Madras and NCVET to provide students with great knowledge. Not only it provides language courses but it also focuses on enhancing students' career opportunities and making them skilled for the real world.

