    Valentine's Day 2023 gifting ideas: 5 tech gifts worth considering- Phones, speakers, and more

    Want a unique gift for your gadget friendly partner? From smartwatches to smartphones, headphones, speakers and much more, here are top 5 gadget ideas to gift your loved ones on Valentine's Day 2023.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 17:38 IST
    Valentine's day 2023
    Check out 5 best and unique gifting ideas for your loved ones on Valentine's Day. (Pixabay)
    Valentine's day 2023
    Check out 5 best and unique gifting ideas for your loved ones on Valentine's Day. (Pixabay)

    Valentine's Week is near and people have already started planning to make the occasion special for their loved one. Some people opt for the conventional presents like cards, flowers, and chocolates, while some like going for out of the box ideas. While conventional gifts are common, you may want to make your sweetheart feel unique. We have gathered a list of amazing ideas that you may gift your loved one on this Valentine's Dat. From smartphones to grooming kits, check out some of these top gifting ideas here:

    1. Smartphones: From the recently launched smartphones to several others in the line up. You can think of gifting an all new smartphone to your special one. Flipkart and Amazon are also offering discount and exchange offers on some of the old smartphones in order to make it much more affordable. Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Apple iPhone 14 series, iQOO 11 and Oppo Reno 8T are worth your consideration.

    2. Smartwatches: Wearables like smartwatches can be considered some of the safest and greatest gifting options on Valentine's Day 2023. From premium to affordable ones you can find smartwatches in every price range. Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch5, among others are some of the options you can think of gifting.

    3. Headphones: This Valentine's Day you can invest in a good pair of headphones and make the day special for your loved one. From Apple AirPods 3rd generation in the premium segment to earphones by Dizo, Boat, Noise, Truke, and more in the affordable range, you can get various options to choose from. Also, if you are not interested in headphones, then you can opt for true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds or wireless earphones.

    4. Speakers: If your partner loves listening to music or watching movies, a smart speaker can be one of the best gift ideas you can think of. JBL, BOSE, Sony, Blaupunkt and more are some of the brands offering performance rich speakers.

    5. Fitness trackers: Health is something very important and needs to be taken care of. Fitness trackers are one of the best tech gadgets that you can gift.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 17:38 IST
