 Uni N2 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। uni Tablet
Home Tablets in India Uni Tablet UNI N2

UNI N2

UNI N2 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 2,999 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on UNI N2 from HT Tech. Buy UNI N2 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Videos News
UNIN2_Capacity_3000mAh
UNIN2_RAM_512MB
UNIN2_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹2,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
512 MB
350 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

UNI N2 Price in India

The starting price for the UNI N2 in India is Rs. 2,999.  This is the UNI N2 base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

UNI N2

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

UNI N2 Competitors

BSNL Penta WS708C 2G
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black/White
₹2,799
Check Details
Uni N2 Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g
Lava E Tab Velo Plus
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,690
Check Details
Uni N2 Lava E Tab Velo Plus
Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Star
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,799
Check Details
Uni N2 Datawind Ubislate 7dc Star
Huawei MediaPad T1 7 0
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹5,343
Check Details
Uni N2 Huawei Mediapad T1 7 0

Uni N2 Full Specifications

  • Standby time

    Up to 100 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • TalkTime

    Up to 3 Hours(2G)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Width

    108.2 mm

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Height

    188 mm

  • Colours

    White

  • Weight

    350 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    68.02 %

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)

  • Model

    N2

  • Launch Date

    August 19, 2015 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    UNI

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

UNI N2 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Uni N2