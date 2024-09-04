 Vivo Pad 3 Pro Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। vivo Tablet
Vivo Pad 3 Pro

Vivo Pad 3 Pro is a Android v14 tablet, speculated price is Rs 34,690 in India with Octa core (3.25 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex X4 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 04 September 2024
VivoPad3Pro_Capacity_11500mAh
VivoPad3Pro_RAM_8GB
VivoPad3Pro_ScreenSize_12.95inches(32.89cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39726/heroimage/161012-v2-vivo-pad-3-pro-tablet-large-1.jpg_VivoPad3Pro_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39726/heroimage/161012-v2-vivo-pad-3-pro-tablet-large-1.jpg_VivoPad3Pro_4
Key Specs
₹34,690 (speculated)
12.95 inches (32.89 cm)
Octa core (3.25 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex X4 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720)
Android v14
8 GB
678.9 grams
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo Pad 3 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Pad 3 Pro in India is Rs. 34,690.  This is the Vivo Pad 3 Pro base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Purple and Spring Blue.

Vivo Pad 3 Pro

Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
Upcoming

Vivo Pad 3 Pro Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
  • Silver
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
₹36,999 ₹44,999
Vivo Pad 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Chiffon Pink
₹23,999 ₹30,999
Vivo Pad 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Lte
Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹32,999 ₹50,000
Vivo Pad 3 Pro Lenovo Tab P11 5g 256gb
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Oxford Grey
₹29,900 ₹49,990
Vivo Pad 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte

Vivo Pad 3 Pro Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    11500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 66W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Width

    198.32 mm

  • Weight

    678.9 grams

  • Colours

    Blue, Purple, Spring Blue

  • Thickness

    6.64 mm

  • Height

    289.56 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

  • Screen Resolution

    2064x3096 px (QHD+)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    87.12 %

  • Pixel Density

    287 ppi

  • Screen Size

    12.95 inches (32.89 cm)

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Custom UI

    Origin OS

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Model

    Pad 3 Pro

  • Launch Date

    September 4, 2024 (Expected)

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Image Resolution

    4138 x 3096 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Primary Camera

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Graphics

    Immortalis-G720 MC12

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.25 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex X4 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 9300

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
    Vivo Pad 3 Pro