Vizio 3d Wonder Tablet Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। vizio Tablet

 Vizio 3d Wonder Tablet Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet

Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet is a Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) tablet, available price is Rs 3,333 in India with 1.5 GHz, Cortex 8 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet from HT Tech. Buy Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Capacity_3600mAh
Key Specs
₹3,333
7 inches (17.78 cm)
1.5 GHz, Cortex 8
Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
512 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet Price in India

The starting price for the Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet in India is Rs. 3,333.  This is the Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,849
Vizio VZ 706
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹6,226
VOX Mobile V105
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • White
₹3,699
DOMO Slate X15
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,990
UNI N2
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,999
Champion Wtab 709
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • White
₹3,599
Vizio 3d Wonder Tablet Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    3600 mAh

  • Colours

    Black

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 480 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    133 ppi

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Launch Date

    July 14, 2013

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM

  • Operating System

    Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available

  • Model

    3D Wonder Tablet

  • Brand

    Vizio

  • Bluetooth

    No

  • SIM 1

    3G Speed: EV-DO category Rev.A

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 3 (802.11 a/b/g)

  • Chipset

    Boxchip A13

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Processor

    1.5 GHz, Cortex 8

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

