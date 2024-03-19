 Vizio Dongle Tab Vzk01 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। vizio Tablet
Home Tablets in India Vizio Tablet Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01

Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01

Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01 is a Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) tablet, available price is Rs 2,849 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex 8 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01 from HT Tech. Buy Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024

Key Specs
₹2,849
7 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex 8
Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
512 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01 Price in India

The starting price for the Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01 in India is Rs. 2,849.  This is the Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01 base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock






Vizio Dongle Tab Vzk01 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    3600 mAh

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Size

    7 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Pixel Density

    133 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    480 x 800 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    May 31, 2012 (Official)

  • Model

    Dongle Tab VZK01

  • Brand

    Vizio

  • Operating System

    Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

  • Also Known As

    Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01 (White)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 3 (802.11 a/b/g)

  • Bluetooth

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex 8

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Vizio Dongle Tab Vzk01