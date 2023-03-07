5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more

With Women's Day approaching, it's an opportunity to show gratitude towards the important women in our lives. While the love and care we receive from our mothers, sisters, wives, and other women is invaluable, it doesn't mean we cannot express our appreciation in other ways. A great way to do so is by presenting them with a new smartwatch.

Check out the top 5 smartwatches to gift on Women's Day.

1. Ambrane Wise Eon Max – Rs. 2799

The Ambrane Wise Eon Max Smartwatch features a 2.01-inch LucidDisplay with 550nits peak brightness, 240x283 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartwatch comes with 100+ cloud-based watch faces and an AI watch face feature which allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces using AI. Furthermore, it comes with 100+ sports modes, Heart rate, SpO2 tracking as well as IP68 water resistance.

2. Fitshot Aster – Rs. 3299

The Fitshot Aster smartwatch features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display. It has 1000nits of peak brightness with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. The smartwatch features advanced Bluetooth calling technology which the company calls SoloSync. It also has a also has a built-in speaker, microphone, and fast dialler for direct phone calls. Health features include Continuous Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure, Menstrual Cycle, Sleep Monitoring, Breath Training and more. Fitshot Aster comes with IP68 water resistance for endurance.

3. Gizmore Cloud – Rs. 1499

The Gizmore Cloud smartwatch has a metallic casing which houses a 1.85-inch HD IPS Curved Display. It has 500nits of peak brightness and the smartwatch features Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch features unlimited cloud watch faces and even has a Calculator app along with an array of essential trackers, such as a Heart Rate Monitor, Women's Health Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and SpO2 Monitoring. The watch is waterproof with IP67 rating and can withstand sweat and accidental spills.

4. Maxima Max Pro Sky – Rs. 1799

One of the standout features of the Maxima Max Pro Sky is the ability to set screen lock with password and options to create personalized QR codes. It features a 1.85-inch HD display and offers a resolution of 240x280 pixels and an always-on display feature. The smartwatch features advanced Bluetooth calling and comes loaded with 150+ cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch has several trackers such as Heart Rate Sensor, Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep and stress monitoring features. Maxima Max Pro Sky has IP67 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain.

5. NoiseFit Halo – Rs. 3999

NoiseFit Halo features a 1.43-inch AMOLED, always on display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. The smartwatch also gives access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz feature. The NoiseFit Halo comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement and more. It offers 100 over sports modes and 150+ watch faces. The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch also offers IP68 dust and sweat resistance.