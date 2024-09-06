Nothing teases new product image that looks like upcoming Ear Open buds: Check details

Nothing recently shared a post on X teasing a new product which is speculated to be the new TWS earbuds, the Nothing Ear Open. The post shared from Nothing's official X handle says “Coming soon. A new world of possibilities” accompanied by a teaser image.

Many leaks are surfacing on the internet about the upcoming Nothing Ear Open buds. As per the teaser image shared by Nothing, the upcoming TWS Nothing Ear Open buds will likely be transparent akin to other Nothing products. The earbuds might have a stem design and it is speculated that the element showcased inside the white area in the teaser image is likely to be a microphone cutout. The circular area visible on top in the teaser image is likely the touchpad for controls such as play, pause and next.

Nothing Ear Open buds spotted on multiple listings

The buds were reportedly first discovered by tech publication 91Mobiles on the IMDA and TRDA certification listings. The listings disclosed the model number B182 and the marketing name “Ear Open” ahead of the public announcement of the new earbuds. The listings describe the upcoming earbuds as true wireless earphones and suggest IFactory ASIA PTE.LTD is the name of the supplier.

Furthermore, according to the Singapore IMDA listing, the upcoming Nothing Ear Open earbuds set is anticipated to be a “lower power device” which is compatible with Bluetooth.

Nothing Ear Open expected launch schedule

Nothing has confirmed any official launch details about the upcoming Nothing Ear Open earbuds. However, the discovery of the buds on multiple listings indicates an imminent launch in the coming weeks. It is also believed that the upcoming buds are likely to launch in global markets including India.

Nothing previously launched its audio products namely Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) in April. These earbuds models came with ANC, and Hi-Res audio support and featured Nothing's signature transparent design. The brand took a step further in enhancing the user experience by integrating ChatGPT into its all audio launches such as Nothing Ear (2) and CMF Buds. The company also rolled out the ChatGPT integration support for its smartphone launches including Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2).