Samsung fitness tracking ring coming? May pack pulse, blood flow monitors, even ECG

After the trend of wristbands and watches in wearables, it seems that the trend of rings is all set to sweep over the wearables market. Now, Samsung appears poised to enter the ring with its own ring, that may well be dubbed as the Galaxy Ring - at the moment there does not appear to be any name attached to it.

According to a report by Pocket-Lint, the release date is most likely in Q3 2024. Reports from July revealed that Samsung could initiate mass production as soon as August 2023, but the process is lengthy and tortious as it involves medical-grade certifications that may well take an year. That means, the ring may debut sometime next summer, if all goes well, during the Unpacked event when the next foldables are launched - the last one was held on.July 26, 2023.

The ring is expected to offer a range of hardware and features, including a pulse monitor, blood flow monitor, and ECG capability for detecting atrial fibrillation. A Japanese company named Meiko may be supplying the circuit boards to Samsung, reveals Pocket-Lint.

The pulse and blood flow monitoring, along with the ECG features have been surmised from early patents. The ring may even be capable of controlling smart home appliances.

Do note that this is all speculation derived from bits of information available to certain sources. There is nothing official about it as yet and whether such a ring will actually be rolled out is something that Samsung has not said anything about so far.

Having said that, India has just seen the launch of a ring gadget and it is by Noise.

All About The Noise Luna Ring

The Noise Luna Ring helps you figure out what's good for your body by keeping track of three things every day: how you sleep, how ready you feel, and how active you are. The Sleep Score tells you about your sleep and gives you advice on how to sleep better. It has a temperature sensor that checks your body temperature every 5 minutes, which is affected by things like what you eat, how you exercise, and your body's changes. It also looks at your Heart Rate and SPO2 to calculate your overall health score.

The Luna Ring can connect to your phone, and it can even be used underwater up to 164 feet. It has a strong battery that can last for up to 7 days with just an hour of charging.