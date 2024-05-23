 Samsung Galaxy Ring launch in India: Check expected specs, health tracking features, price, more | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Samsung Galaxy Ring launch in India: Check expected specs, health tracking features, price, more

Samsung Galaxy Ring launch in India: Check expected specs, health tracking features, price, more

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring, showcased at Galaxy Unpacked, is set to transform health monitoring with its cutting-edge features. Leaked pricing suggests fierce competition with existing fitness tracking rings.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2024, 09:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring
With advanced features and competitive pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is poised to revolutionize health monitoring in the wearable tech landscape. (Samsung)

At the Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2024, Samsung teased its latest innovation, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, hinting at its health tracking features. While the official unveiling is anticipated at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 10, leaks have surfaced regarding its potential pricing and features.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Price

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be priced at Rs. 35,000 in India, with a potential price range of $300-$350 (roughly Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000) in the US market. These figures position the Galaxy Ring as a significant competitor against existing fitness tracking rings available in the market.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
81% OFF
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,299₹6,999
Buy now
90% OFF
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499₹14,999
Buy now
88% OFF
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499₹12,999
Buy now
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Galaxy Ring alternatives

The alleged pricing places the Galaxy Ring in direct competition with prominent players in the segment, including the Oura Ring, RingConn Smart Ring, and Evie Ring. While the Oura Ring 3 starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,000), the RingConn Smart Ring and Evie Ring are priced at $259 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and $269 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively. Notably, these alternatives are not currently available in the Indian market.

Galaxy Ring Features and specs

The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to feature a metallic body housing various sensors for health tracking purposes. It is confirmed to be offered in three color variants, potentially black, gold, and silver, and will integrate with the Samsung Health platform. Among its expected functionalities are comprehensive health tracking capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (blood oxygen) level measurement, sleep tracking, blood pressure monitoring, and activity tracking.

Galaxy Ring expected Subscription Model

Reports from Android Authority suggest that Samsung may introduce a monthly subscription model for the Galaxy Ring, with anticipated costs of “under $10” in the US market. This subscription model could offer users additional features or services beyond the device's standard functionality.

With its unveiling imminent, the Samsung Galaxy Ring emerges as a promising addition to the wearable tech market, offering users a comprehensive suite of health tracking features. Positioned competitively in terms of pricing and functionality, it aims to carve a niche alongside established players in the segment. As anticipation builds for its official launch, consumers await further details regarding its specifications and availability.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 09:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: oura ring 4: check speculated launch date, specs, price, and more top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details

GTA 6 launch could take place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
Unable to share videos on WhatsApp for Android? This pesky bug might be the reason

Unable to share videos on WhatsApp for Android? This pesky bug might be the reason
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
smartwatches for kids

Top 10 smartwatches for kids: Fun and safety in one device

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets