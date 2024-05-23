Samsung Galaxy Ring launch in India: Check expected specs, health tracking features, price, more

At the Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2024, Samsung teased its latest innovation, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, hinting at its health tracking features. While the official unveiling is anticipated at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 10, leaks have surfaced regarding its potential pricing and features.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Price

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be priced at Rs. 35,000 in India, with a potential price range of $300-$350 (roughly Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000) in the US market. These figures position the Galaxy Ring as a significant competitor against existing fitness tracking rings available in the market.

Galaxy Ring alternatives

The alleged pricing places the Galaxy Ring in direct competition with prominent players in the segment, including the Oura Ring, RingConn Smart Ring, and Evie Ring. While the Oura Ring 3 starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,000), the RingConn Smart Ring and Evie Ring are priced at $259 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and $269 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively. Notably, these alternatives are not currently available in the Indian market.

Galaxy Ring Features and specs

The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to feature a metallic body housing various sensors for health tracking purposes. It is confirmed to be offered in three color variants, potentially black, gold, and silver, and will integrate with the Samsung Health platform. Among its expected functionalities are comprehensive health tracking capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (blood oxygen) level measurement, sleep tracking, blood pressure monitoring, and activity tracking.

Galaxy Ring expected Subscription Model

Reports from Android Authority suggest that Samsung may introduce a monthly subscription model for the Galaxy Ring, with anticipated costs of “under $10” in the US market. This subscription model could offer users additional features or services beyond the device's standard functionality.

With its unveiling imminent, the Samsung Galaxy Ring emerges as a promising addition to the wearable tech market, offering users a comprehensive suite of health tracking features. Positioned competitively in terms of pricing and functionality, it aims to carve a niche alongside established players in the segment. As anticipation builds for its official launch, consumers await further details regarding its specifications and availability.

