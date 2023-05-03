Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch with BT calling launched! Check price, specs and features

After gaining a name for itself in the watch industry in India, Maxima has recently forayed into the smartwatch segment. The company has now announced the launch of its smartwatch – Maxima Pro Nitro. According to Maxima, the stylish and sturdy smartwatch is packed with a host of cool features to make consumers active and energetic even in the hot-hot summer season. Maxima already has a lot of smartwatches under its belt and this latest offering is targeted towards the budget consumer.

Check out the price, specs and features of the Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch.

Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch: Features

The Maxima Max Pro Nitro is a budget smartwatch which features a premium metallic design which houses a 1.39-inch round HD display, offering a peak brightness of 600 nits. Max Pro Nitro features one tap Bluetooth calling with Realtek chipset, HD speaker and mic.

In terms of customization, the Maxima Max Pro Nitro comes loaded with multiple watch faces. The smartwatch has an array of essential trackers Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep and stress monitoring features. It also comes with 100+ sports modes for various activities such as Walk, Run. Cycle, Climb, Rugby, Basketball, Football and more.

Other features of the Maxima Max Pro Nitro include built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice assistance, social media notifications, drinking alert, alarm, stopwatch, timer, menstrual or period trackers and DND/power savers.

Maxima Max Pro Nitro has an IP67 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain.

Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch has been launched exclusively on Amazon and is available for purchase at a price tag of Rs. 1499.

The smartwatch is available in multiple colour options - Space Black, Rose Gold Black and Silver Grey. Different colour options for the strap are also provided.