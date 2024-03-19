Wishtel Ira 07 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet

Wishtel Ira 07 Wishtel Ira 07 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel Ira 07 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel Ira 07 now with free delivery.