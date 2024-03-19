 Wishtel Ira Duo Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet
Wishtel Ira Duo Plus is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor , 8000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel Ira Duo Plus from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel Ira Duo Plus now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹16,499
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz
Android v11
8000 mAh
4 GB
Wishtel Ira Duo Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Wishtel Ira Duo Plus in India is Rs. 16,499.  This is the Wishtel Ira Duo Plus base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Wishtel Ira Duo Plus

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Wishtel Ira Duo Plus Full Specifications

  Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  Battery

    8000 mAh

  User Replaceable

    No

  USB Type-C

    Yes

  Type

    Li-Polymer

  Capacity

    8000 mAh

  Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  Display Type

    IPS LCD

  Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  Operating System

    Android v11

  Launch Date

    November 8, 2022 (Official)

  SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  Model

    Ira Duo Plus

  Brand

    Wishtel

  Loudspeaker

    Yes

  Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  VoLTE

    Yes

  SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available

  WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  Voice Calling

    Yes

  RAM

    4 GB

  Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz

  Camera

    8 MP

  Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  Internal Memory

    64 GB
    Wishtel Ira Duo Plus