Wishtel Ira G6 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet

 Wishtel Ira G6 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
Wishtel Ira G6

Wishtel Ira G6 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 18,701 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel Ira G6 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel Ira G6 now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
WishtelIraG6_Capacity_8000mAh
WishtelIraG6_Ram_4GB
Key Specs
₹18,701
10 inches (25.4 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
Wishtel Ira G6 Price in India

The starting price for the Wishtel Ira G6 in India is Rs. 18,701.  This is the Wishtel Ira G6 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Wishtel Ira G6

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Grey
18% off

Wishtel IRA T1030 10.4 inch Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 4GB RAM, 64GB RAM | 8000mAH Battery | 2Ghz Quadcore Processor | Android 12

Wishtel IRA T1030 10.4 inch Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 4GB RAM, 64GB RAM | 8000mAH Battery | 2Ghz Quadcore Processor | Android 12
₹19,999 ₹16,483
More from Wishtel

18% OFF
Wishtel IRA T1030
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹16,483 ₹19,999
Wishtel Ira G6 Wishtel Ira T1030
Wishtel Ira T1020
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Black
₹21,075
Wishtel Ira G6 Wishtel Ira T1020
Wishtel Ira Duo Plus
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹16,499
Wishtel Ira G6 Wishtel Ira Duo Plus
26% OFF
Wishtel Ira T803
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹11,150 ₹14,999
Wishtel Ira G6 Wishtel Ira T803
Wishtel Tablets

Wishtel Ira G6 Competitors

Nokia T21 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Charcoal Grey
₹13,999
Wishtel Ira G6 Nokia T21 Lte
OPPO Pad Air 2
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹15,490
Wishtel Ira G6 Oppo Pad Air 2
Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
Wishtel Ira G6 Realme Pad Mini
OPPO Pad Air
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹16,999
Wishtel Ira G6 Oppo Pad Air

Wishtel Ira G6 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Colours

    Grey

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    226 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10 inches (25.4 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • Launch Date

    January 12, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Ira G6

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Wishtel

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Wishtel Ira G6 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Wishtel Ira G6