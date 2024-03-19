 Wishtel Ira J2 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet
Wishtel IRA J2 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 15,980 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor , 8500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel IRA J2 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel IRA J2 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
WishtelIRAJ2_Capacity_8500mAh
WishtelIRAJ2_RAM_4GB
WishtelIRAJ2_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹15,980
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz
Android v10 (Q)
8500 mAh
4 GB
Wishtel IRA J2 Price in India

The starting price for the Wishtel IRA J2 in India is Rs. 15,980. This is the Wishtel IRA J2 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Wishtel IRA J2

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Wishtel Ira J2 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    8500 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    8500 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Colours

    Black

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    222 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1900 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Brand

    Wishtel

  • Model

    IRA J2

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    September 6, 2021 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Wishtel IRA J2 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

