Wishtel Ira J2 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet

Wishtel IRA J2 Wishtel IRA J2 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 15,980 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor , 8500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel IRA J2 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel IRA J2 now with free delivery.