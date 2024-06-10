 Acer Aspire Switch One Sw110 1ct (ut.709si.001) Laptop (atom Quad Core X5/2 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AcerAspireSwitchOneSW110-1CT(UT.709SI.001)Laptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_2GB
AcerAspireSwitchOneSW110-1CT(UT.709SI.001)Laptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_10.1Inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P123033/heroimage/acer-one-sw110-1ct-ut-709si-001-atom-quad-core-x5-2-gb-32-gb-ssd-windows-10-123033-large-1.jpg_AcerAspireSwitchOneSW110-1CT(UT.709SI.001)Laptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P123033/heroimage/acer-one-sw110-1ct-ut-709si-001-atom-quad-core-x5-2-gb-32-gb-ssd-windows-10-123033-large-1.jpg_AcerAspireSwitchOneSW110-1CT(UT.709SI.001)Laptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P123033/heroimage/acer-one-sw110-1ct-ut-709si-001-atom-quad-core-x5-2-gb-32-gb-ssd-windows-10-123033-large-1.jpg_AcerAspireSwitchOneSW110-1CT(UT.709SI.001)Laptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P123033/heroimage/acer-one-sw110-1ct-ut-709si-001-atom-quad-core-x5-2-gb-32-gb-ssd-windows-10-123033-large-1.jpg_AcerAspireSwitchOneSW110-1CT(UT.709SI.001)Laptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_5

Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001 Laptop

Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001 Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 11,490 in India with Intel Atom Quad Core x5-Z8350 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
32 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Aspire Switch One SW110-1CT (UT.709SI.001) Laptop (Atom Quad Core X5/2 GB/32 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 11,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Asus EeeBook 12 E210MA GJ012W Laptop
  • 4GB RAM
  • Star Black
₹14,490
Check Details
Acer Aspire Switch One Sw110 1ct Ut 709si 001 Laptop Asus Eeebook 12 E210ma Gj012w Laptop

IBall Compbook Excelance OHD Laptop
  • 4GB RAM
  • Star Black
₹8,990
Check Details
Acer Aspire Switch One Sw110 1ct Ut 709si 001 Laptop Iball Compbook Excelance Ohd Laptop

Asus X542BA GQ006T Laptop
  • 4GB RAM | 1tb
  • Matt Silver
₹14,490
Check Details
Acer Aspire Switch One Sw110 1ct Ut 709si 001 Laptop Asus X542ba Gq006t Laptop

IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop
  • 2GB RAM | 32GB SSD
  • Choco
₹14,699
Check Details
Acer Aspire Switch One Sw110 1ct Ut 709si 001 Laptop Iball Exemplaire Compbook Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

10.1 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10

SSD Capacity

32 GB

Processor

Intel Atom Quad Core x5-Z8350

Acer Aspire Switch One Sw110 1ct (ut.709si.001) Laptop (atom Quad Core X5/2 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Acer Aspire Switch One Sw110 1ct Ut 709si 001 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    15 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Display Size

    10.1 Inches (25.65 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit IPS Touch Display

  • Display Resolution

    1280 x 800 Pixels

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Black

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    258 x 173 x 10.5 mm

  • Model

    One SW110-1CT (UT.709SI.001)

  • Operating System

    Windows 10

  • Thickness

    10.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • Capacity

    2 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 2 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1 DIMM

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n

  • Other Networking Options

    2-in-1 Card Reader (SDHC, SDXC)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 400

  • Processor

    Intel Atom Quad Core x5-Z8350

  • Clockspeed

    1.4 Ghz

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Standard Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures support

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    32 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001 Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001 Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Acer Aspire Switch One Sw110 1ct Ut 709si 001 Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender