Acer Extensa Ex215 31 (un.eftsi.002) Laptop (pentium Quad Core/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 002 Laptop Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 002 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 27,980 in India with Intel Pentium Quad Core N5030 Processor , 6.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 002 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Extensa EX215 31 UN EFTSI 002 Laptop now with free delivery.