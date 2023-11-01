 Acer Travelmate P214 52 (un.vlgsi.032) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop

Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop

Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 45,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerTravelMateP214-52(UN.VLGSI.032)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
AcerTravelMateP214-52(UN.VLGSI.032)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P141203/heroimage/acer-p214-52-un-vlgsi-032-141203-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerTravelMateP214-52(UN.VLGSI.032)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_2
1/3 AcerTravelMateP214-52(UN.VLGSI.032)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
2/3 AcerTravelMateP214-52(UN.VLGSI.032)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
View all Images 3/3 AcerTravelMateP214-52(UN.VLGSI.032)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_2"
Key Specs
₹45,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.65 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹36,990 29% OFF
Buy Now

Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop in India is Rs. 45,990.  At Amazon, the Acer TravelMate P214 ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop in India is Rs. 45,990.  At Amazon, the Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 36,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

icon29% off

Acer Travelmate Business Laptop

Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Corei3 1115G5 Processor (8GB DDR4/ 256GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home) TMP214-53 with 35.56 cm (14.0") Full HD Display
₹52,000 ₹36,990
Buy Now
 Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Acer Travelmate P214 52 Un Vlgsi 032 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 112 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • No
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LED
General Information
  • Black
  • P214-52 (UN.VLGSI.032)
  • 64-bit
  • 1.65 Kg weight
  • Acer
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Array Microphone
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
  • Intel UHD
  • 1.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • FineTip keyboard with International Language Support
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Acer
Icon
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 32,990
Check Details
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 69,999
₹99,999
Buy Now
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
(2 TB SSD,32 GB DDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 319,999
Buy Now
Acer Swift 3 OLED NX KAVSI 002
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 89,999
Check Details
Acer Laptops Icon
Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop Competitors
Icon
Asus VivoBook 14 X412DA EK140T Ultrabook
(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 31,990
₹50,990
Buy Now
HP Pavilion 15 eh1101AU 4X7E6PA
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 54,990
₹64,492
Buy Now
Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB342TS Laptop
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 37,500
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 NX A29SI 003
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 42,990
₹58,999
Buy Now

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Acer TravelMate P214 52 UN VLGSI 032 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Acer Travelmate P214 52 Un Vlgsi 032 Laptop