 Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g Laptop Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
AcerAspire7A715-42GLaptop_Capacity_8GB
AcerAspire7A715-42GLaptop_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151504/heroimage/acer-a715-42g-nh-qaysi-004-151504-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerAspire7A715-42GLaptop_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151504/heroimage/acer-a715-42g-nh-qaysi-004-151504-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerAspire7A715-42GLaptop_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151504/heroimage/acer-a715-42g-nh-qaysi-004-151504-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerAspire7A715-42GLaptop_4

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 54,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop now with free delivery.
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Aspire 7 A715-42G Laptop Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop in India is Rs. 54,990.  This is the Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop base model with 8 GB DDR4 RAM. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Black. The status of Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g Laptop Latest Update

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Display

    15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px

  • Power Supply

    135 W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Display With IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology Full HD 1920 x 1080 Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.6 %

  • Thickness

    22.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensionswxdxh

    363 x 254 x 22.9  mm

  • Model

    A715-42G (NH.QAYSI.004)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colors

    Charcoal Black

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Weight

    2.15 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • RAM

    8 GB DDR4 RAM

  • Number Of Cores

    6

  • Clockspeed

    2.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

  • Keyboard

    103-/104-/107-key FineTip keyboard with independent standard numeric keypad, international language support and power button

  • Pointing Device

    Media control keys (printed on keyboard): play/pause, stop, previous, next, volume up, volume down

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb 20 Slots

    1

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024

    Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g Laptop
