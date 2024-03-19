 Apple Ipad 10.2 2020 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad 10 2 2020

Apple iPad 10 2 2020 is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 29,900 in India with Hexa Core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 10 2 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 10 2 2020 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹29,900
10.2 inches (25.91 cm)
Hexa Core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
iPadOS v14
3 GB
490 grams
1.2 MP
Apple iPad 10 2 2020 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad 10 2 2020 in India is Rs. 29,900.  This is the Apple iPad 10 2 2020 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Silver, Gold, Space Gray
Apple iPad 10 2 2020 Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022
  4 GB RAM
  64 GB Storage
  Chiffon Pink
₹32,490
Check Details
Apple Ipad 10 2 2020 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022
Realme Pad X
  4 GB RAM
  64 GB Storage
  Glowing Grey
₹29,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad 10 2 2020 Realme Pad X
Lenovo Yoga Tab 11
  4 GB RAM
  128 GB Storage
  Storm Grey
₹36,990
Check Details
Apple Ipad 10 2 2020 Lenovo Yoga Tab 11
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
  6 GB RAM
  128 GB Storage
  Slate Grey
₹17,998
Buy Now
Apple Ipad 10 2 2020 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Apple Ipad 10 2 2020 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.2" (25.91 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP Front Camera

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Width

    174.1 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Gold, Space Gray

  • Height

    250.6 mm

  • Weight

    490 grams

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1620 x 2160 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.85 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    10.2 inches (25.91 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v14

  • Also Known As

    Apple iPad 8th Gen

  • Launch Date

    September 23, 2020 (Official)

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    iPad 10.2 2020

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAX, AAX+, AC3, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3, WAV

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPEG4

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPEG4

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Coprocessor

    Apple M12 Motion

  • Chipset

    Apple A12 Bionic

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Games

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad 10 2 2020 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

    Apple Ipad 10 2 2020