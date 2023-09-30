 Apple Ipad 10.2 2020 Wifi + Cellular 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 32GB is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 41,131 in India with Hexa Core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor and 3 GB RAM.
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Key Specs
₹41,131
10.2 inches (25.91 cm)
Hexa Core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
iPadOS v14
3 GB
495 grams
1.2 MP
Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 32GB in India is Rs. 41,131. This is the Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 32GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Apple IPad 10.2 2020 WiFi + Cellular 32GB

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Silver, Gold, Space Gray
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Apple Ipad 10 2 2020 Wifi Plus Cellular 32gb Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP Front Camera

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Width

    174.1 mm

  • Height

    250.6 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Silver, Gold, Space Gray

  • Weight

    495 grams

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.85 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1620 x 2160 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen Size

    10.2 inches (25.91 cm)

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v14

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    iPad 10.2 2020 WiFi + Cellular 32GB

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    September 23, 2020 (Official)

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPEG4

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPEG4

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAX, AAX+, AC3, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3, WAV

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)

  • Coprocessor

    Apple M12 Motion

  • Chipset

    Apple A12 Bionic

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Games

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Email

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
    Apple Ipad 10 2 2020 Wifi Plus Cellular 32gb