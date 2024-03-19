Apple Ipad 10.9 2022 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 256GB Apple iPad 10 9 2022 256GB is a iPadOS v16 tablet, available price is Rs 59,900 in India with Hexa Core (3 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 10 9 2022 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 10 9 2022 256GB now with free delivery.