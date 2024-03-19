 Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB

Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB

Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB is a iOS v8.1 tablet, available price is Rs 41,900 in India with Tri core, 1.5 GHz, Cyclone Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AppleIPadAir2WifiCellular16GB_Capacity_7340mAh
AppleIPadAir2WifiCellular16GB_RAM_2GB
AppleIPadAir2WifiCellular16GB_ScreenSize_9.7inches(24.64cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P23078/heroimage/apple-ipad-air-2-wifi-cellular-16gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadAir2WifiCellular16GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P23078/heroimage/apple-ipad-air-2-wifi-cellular-16gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadAir2WifiCellular16GB_4
Key Specs
₹41,900
9.7 inches (24.64 cm)
Tri core, 1.5 GHz, Cyclone
iOS v8.1
2 GB
444 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB in India is Rs. 41,900.  This is the Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Grey and Silver. ...Read More

Apple IPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Gold, Grey, Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
7% off

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Silver (9th Generation)
₹46,900 ₹43,400
Buy Now
7% off

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)
₹46,900 ₹43,400
Buy Now
7% off

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (9th Generation)
₹48,900 ₹45,400
Buy Now

More from Apple

3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 2TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 2 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹216,191 ₹222,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi 2tb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹108,900 ₹111,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 512gb
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 1TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹166,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 1tb
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹137,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
Apple Tablets

Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB Competitors

Realme Pad X 5G 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹44,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Realme Pad X 5g 128gb
13% OFF
OnePlus Pad
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Halo Green
₹34,999 ₹39,999
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Oneplus Pad
Google Pixel Tablet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Porcelain
₹40,890
Check Details
Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Google Pixel Tablet
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹32,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen

Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7340 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Flash

    No

  • Width

    169.5 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Grey, Silver

  • Weight

    444 grams

  • Height

    240 mm

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.63 %

  • Screen Size

    9.7 inches (24.64 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Model

    iPad Air 2 wifi+cellular 16GB

  • Launch Date

    November 29, 2014 (Official)

  • Operating System

    iOS v8.1

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Apple

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Coprocessor

    M8

  • Chipset

    Apple A8X

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    PowerVR G6850

  • Processor

    Tri core, 1.5 GHz, Cyclone

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Apple Ipad Air 2 Wifi Cellular 16gb