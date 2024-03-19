Apple Ipad Air 2020 Wifi + Cellular 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Air 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB Apple iPad Air 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 72,499 in India with Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Air 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Air 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB now with free delivery.