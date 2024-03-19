Apple Ipad Air 2020 Wifi + Cellular 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB in India is Rs. 64,881. At Amazon, the Apple iPad Air 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB can be purchased for Rs. 59,067. This is the Apple iPad Air 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.