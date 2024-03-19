 Apple Ipad Mini 4 Wifi Cellular 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB

Apple iPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB is a iOS v9 tablet, available price is Rs 42,900 in India with Dual core, 1.5 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AppleIPadMini4WiFiCellular128GB_Capacity_5124mAh
AppleIPadMini4WiFiCellular128GB_Ram_2GB
Key Specs
₹42,900
7.9 inches (20.07 cm)
Dual core, 1.5 GHz
iOS v9
2 GB
304 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB in India is Rs. 42,900.  This is the Apple iPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple IPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB

(2 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Starlight
₹49,900 ₹48,399
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
₹49,900 ₹48,399
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Purple
₹49,900 ₹48,399
Buy Now

Apple Ipad Mini 4 Wifi Cellular 128gb Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5124 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Space Grey

  • Height

    203.2 mm

  • Weight

    304 grams

  • Width

    134.8 mm

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Screen Size

    7.9 inches (20.07 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.56 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    324 ppi

  • Launch Date

    October 19, 2015 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    iOS v9

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    iPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB

  • Brand

    Apple

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Proprietary

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GX6450

  • Chipset

    Apple A8 APL1011

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.5 GHz

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad Mini 4 WiFi Cellular 128GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

    Apple Ipad Mini 4 Wifi Cellular 128gb