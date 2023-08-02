 Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi + Cellular 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB is a iPadOS v15 tablet, available price is Rs 62,947 in India with Hexa Core (2.93 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 02 August 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AppleIPadMini6WiFi+Cellular256GB_Ram_4GB
AppleIPadMini6WiFi+Cellular256GB_ScreenSize_8.3inches(21.08cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36527/heroimage/146982-v1-apple-ipad-mini-6-wifi-cellular-256gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadMini6WiFi+Cellular256GB_2
Key Specs
₹62,947
8.3 inches (21.08 cm)
Hexa Core (2.93 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
iPadOS v15
4 GB
297 grams
12 MP
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB in India is Rs. 62,947.  This is the Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

Apple IPad Mini 6 WiFi + Cellular 256GB

(4 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)-Pink, Starlight, Purple, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
9% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink
₹64,900 ₹59,067
Buy Now
9% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Starlight
₹64,900 ₹59,067
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Starlight
₹64,900 ₹62,947
Buy Now

More from Apple

3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 2TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 2 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹216,191 ₹222,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi 2tb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹108,900 ₹111,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 512gb
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 1TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹166,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 1tb
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹137,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
Apple Tablets

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB Competitors

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 256 GB Storage) - Blue
  • Pink
  • Pink
₹83,199
Check Details
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹81,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5g
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹72,999 ₹81,999
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5g
Apple iPad Air 2022
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹74,990
Check Details
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Air 2022

Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.3" (21.08 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Height

    195.4 mm

  • Weight

    297 grams

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Width

    134.8 mm

  • Colours

    Pink, Starlight, Purple, Space Grey

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Screen Resolution

    1488 x 2266 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    8.3 inches (21.08 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    327 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    77.57 %

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v15

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    September 24, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    iPad Mini 6 WiFi + Cellular 256GB

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, MP4, MPEG4

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, MP4, MPEG4

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAX, AAX+, AC3, EAC3, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (2.93 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple A15 Bionic

  • Camera

    12 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Games

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB News

Apple iPad Mini

Is iPad Mini 7 coming? Big Apple leak reveals features, upgrades, and possible launch date

02 Aug 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb