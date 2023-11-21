 Apple Macbook Air Mqd32hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 5th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/macos Sierra) Price in India(10 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Sierra laptop, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with Intel Core i5-6200U (5th Gen) Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
4.5/5
Silver
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

Display Size

13.3 Inches

Operating System

macOS Sierra

Ssd Capacity

128 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-6200U

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 69,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A Ultrabook (Core I5 5th Gen/8 GB/128 GB SSD/macOS Sierra)

(128 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR3,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock

Apple Macbook Air Mqd32hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 5th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/macos Sierra) Expert Review

  • Superb performance
  • Excellent build quality
  • Unparalleled battery life
  • Nice webcam
  • Slow storage on base model
  • No HDMI, USB-A ports
  • Pricey

Apple Macbook Air Mqd32hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 5th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/macos Sierra) Verdict

If you are looking for a no-nonsense and efficient laptop with a budget of just around Rs. 1 lakh, the M2 MacBook Air is a fantastic choice. The M2 chip is fast and capable, and coupled with macOS Monterey, this is a highly efficient computer to work on – both in terms of performance and battery life. And yes, this is a battery life champ! Even the webcam is impressive on this one.

Apple Laptops

Apple Macbook Air Mqd32hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Power Supply

    54 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    12 Hrs

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Glossy Widescreen Display

  • Display Resolution

    1440 x 900 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    128 ppi

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Weight

    1.35 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Thickness

    17 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    325 x 227 x 17 mm

  • Operating System

    macOS Sierra

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Model

    MQD32HN/A

  • Brand

    Apple

  • RAM type

    LPDDR3

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Microphones

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Clockspeed

    1.8 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-6200U (5th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 6000

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Keyboard

    Full-size Keyboard

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt Port

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB
Last updated date: 21 November 2023
Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN A Ultrabook

Last updated date: 21 November 2023
Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN A Ultrabook

    Apple Macbook Air Mqd32hn A Ultrabook