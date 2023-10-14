Asus Vivobook 15 X509fj Ej502t Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X509FJ EJ502T Laptop Asus VivoBook 15 X509FJ EJ502T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,858 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X509FJ EJ502T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X509FJ EJ502T Laptop now with free delivery.