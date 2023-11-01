 Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Oled Ux582hm H701ws Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582HM H701WS Laptop

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582HM H701WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 234,990 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582HM H701WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582HM H701WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹234,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
3840 x 2160 Pixels
4 Kg weight
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582HM H701WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582HM H701WS Laptop in India is Rs. 234,990.  It comes in the following colors: Blue.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582HM-H701WS Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Oled Ux582hm H701ws Laptop Full Specifications

Display Details
  • VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500 1.07 billion colors PANTONE Validated Glossy display 65% less harmful blue light Touch screen With stylus support Screen-to-body ratio: 93 Screen-to-body ratio: 93
  • Yes
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • 282 ppi
General Information
  • 15 OLED UX582HM-H701WS
  • Asus
  • 4 Kg weight
  • 249 x 360 x 21 mm
  • Blue
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 21 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 1380 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speaker
  • Built-in microphone
  • 720
Networking
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Oled Ux582hm H701ws Laptop