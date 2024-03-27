2024 Hyundai Verna and Exter: Prices, Features & Specs

The Hyundai Verna and Exter are two of Hyundai's most popular mid-size sedan and SUV offerings in the Indian market. Both vehicles have received a number of upgrades for the 2024 model year, including improvements to their design, features, and, most importantly, their powertrain options. In this blog post, we will take a deep dive into the different engine and transmission combinations available in the 2024 Hyundai Verna and Exter.

Powertrain Options in the 2024 Hyundai Exter

The 2024 Hyundai Exter is available with a single powertrain option - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine offers enough power for everyday commuting needs. Though not as powerful as larger turbo-petrol units, it is refined and delivers decent performance. The 6-speed manual and automatic (AMT) transmissions are both well-tuned and contribute to an enjoyable driving experience. The Hyundai Exter price starts at Rs. 7.27 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs. 11.72 lakh for the top-end variant.

Mileage and Safety

The Exter can deliver up to 19.4 km/l, which is reasonable given its SUV body style. Safety qualities like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and more come as standard. Overall, the Exter offers a good blend of performance, efficiency, features and safety.

Powertrain Options in the 2024 Hyundai Verna

The 2024 Hyundai Verna has two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Let's take a closer look:

Capacity: 1,497cc

Power: 113 bhp @ 6,300 rpm

Torque: 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed manual/IVT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 18.6 km/l (manual)/20.6 km/l (IVT)

The turbocharged unit delivers strong performance and acceleration. A sophisticated 7-speed DCT transmission backs it. The Hyundai Verna price ranges from Rs. 12.68 lakh for the base petrol manual variant to Rs. 20.02 lakh for the top-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant.

In the mid-size sedan segment, the Verna competes strongly against the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Skoda Slavia. It offers a long features list, impressive ride quality and excellent cabin space. Safety is covered by 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and more.

Engine Performance Comparison

Let's compare the performance specs of the different engines available in the Verna and Exter:

Model Engine Power (bhp) Torque (Nm) Transmission Hyundai Exter 1.2-litre petrol 82 113@4000 6-speed manual/automatic (AMT) Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre petrol 113 144 @ 4,500 rpm 6-speed manual/IVT Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre turbo petrol 157 242 @ 1,500-3,500 rpm 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT

As we can see, the turbocharged Verna petrol produces the most power and torque. The normally aspirated Exter and Verna engines produce lower output. Transmission options include manual, automatic/IVT and the sporty 7-speed DCT on the Verna turbo.

Overall, the Hyundai Verna turbo-petrol offers the most powerful performance. But the normally aspirated engines are no slouches either and offer a refined daily driving experience. The transmission options suit varying customer needs for comfortable commuting or fun-focused driving.

Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Now let's compare the fuel efficiency of these Hyundai powertrains:

As per ARAI claims, all three engines deliver good fuel efficiency. The Verna IVT and Exter automatic variants are the most efficient at 20.6 kmpl and 19.4 kmpl, respectively. The Verna 1.5 turbo-petrol manual returns a competitive 19 kmpl, too, despite its higher power output. Proper engine tuning and lightweight construction help Hyundai vehicles maintain low running costs.

Ownership Experience

Hyundai has a strong service network with workshops spread across most cities and towns in India. Spare parts availability is good, and service costs are reasonable. The resale values of Hyundai cars also hold up well over the long run.

Some key factors that make the Verna and Exter a pleasure to own include - smooth gearshifts, composed high-speed ride quality, responsive steering, comfortable seats and ample cabin space.

Regular service schedules ensure mechanical reliability. The only minor downside could be the need for more exciting colour options versus some rivals. But overall, both cars offer a hassle-free ownership experience backed by Hyundai's trustworthy after-sales service.

Conclusion

The 2024 Hyundai Verna and Exter provide varied yet efficient powertrain choices to suit different performance and fuel economy needs. The Exter focuses on purpose-driven SUV utility, while the Verna emphasises dynamic driving joy. Heavy construction, advanced transmissions and well-optimised engines help extract the best from each application.

Paired with reliable ownership, these Hyundai machines prove ideal family vehicles for their segments. And with pricing starting from Rs. 7-13 lakhs, they undercut some competitors on cost as well. If you are looking for a feature-packed mid-size sedan or micro-SUV at sensible pricing, the Verna and Exter deserve consideration.

