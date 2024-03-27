Budget Bout: Can Tata Punch Prices Knock Out Costly Creta SUV from Hyundai?

The subcompact SUV segment in India has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, thanks to the variety of options available that appeal to a wide set of new-age buyers. These compact SUVs offer a good balance of performance, premium features, and affordability - making them a sweet spot for many.

Established names like Hyundai Creta have led the way in this space for years now, virtually defining the segment. However, new entrants like Tata Punch see an opportunity to disrupt the status with their fresh design language and aggressive pricing. Let's delve deeper into how these two contrasting subcompact SUVs stack up.

Tata Punch - The New Affordable yet Feature-Rich Micro-SUV

Tata Motors took everyone by surprise with the Punch micro-SUV that arrived in early 2021. Positioned below the popular Nexon, the Punch targets first-time car buyers or those looking for a capable second car for city commutes and occasional highway duties.

The Punch strikes an appealing balance of SUV looks with a compact and easy-to-navigate size. At just 3.8 meters long and 1.7 meters wide, it is over a foot shorter than the Creta but doesn't feel cramped inside, thanks to intelligent space utilisation. The tall boy design and short overhangs give it an edge over other sub-4-meter rivals' on-road presence.

Engine

Powering the Punch is a 3-cylinder 1.2L Revotron petrol engine offering 86.63bhp and 113Nm torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission. The Punch boasts one of the best-in-class fuel efficiency figures of 18.97km/l for the manual variant. This keeps running costs extremely low.

Feature Overloaded

In terms of features, Tata has loaded the Punch with everything one expects from a modern micro-SUV, even in the entry-level trim. Standard features include an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto AC, rear parking camera, cruise control and more. Higher-spec variants get additional goodies like wireless chargers and front fog lamps.

Safety

Safety is also taken care of with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, high-speed alert system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. Rear parking sensors are offered in higher trims. Its tall stance and robust body structure provide innate protection in case of collisions, too.

Pricing

The showstopper, though, is undoubtedly its pricing. The Tata Punch price undercuts all other subcompact SUVs in India with a starting price of just Rs. 6.63 lakh. Even fully loaded variants sit below the Rs. 11.73 lakh mark. This makes it an extremely tempting value proposition.

Hyundai Creta - The Established Class-Leader SUV

Since its launch in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has dominated the SUV sales charts effortlessly. With its sleek coupe-like styling, premium feature list and refined engines, the Creta has come to define expectations from a modern SUV.

Engine Options

The Creta gets both petrol and diesel engine options in 1.5L capacity. The petrol produces 113bhp while the oil burner belts out 115bhp. Both get 6-speed manual and automatic transmission choices. These engines are refined and efficient and offer strong low-end performance for city commutes.

Features

In terms of features, the Creta packs in everything one can imagine. The top variant gets essentials like smart keyless entry, cruise control, cooling glove box and connected car tech. Higher trims add more premium touches like LED headlamps and premium leatherette upholstery.

Safety Matters

Hyundai packs ample safety equipment as standard, too - including 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill start assist. The Creta consistently scores high marks in global NCAP crash tests, assuring best-in-class protection.

The Creta does not disappoint when it comes to space utilisation either. It provides ample legroom and headroom for 5 passengers. With a 433-litre boot capacity, it easily swallows all the luggage of a family of 4 to 5 on holidays, too. Ride and handling are composed thanks to its compliant suspension setup.

Pricing

However, for all its strengths, the Creta comes at a substantial premium. The Creta price starts from Rs. 13.00 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 23.88 lakh for the range-topping diesel-automatic variant. This means it costs over twice as much as the top-end Tata Punch.

Value Comparison - Punch Bags More Punch for Your Money

While the Creta is undoubtedly more premium and feature-packed, it also demands a considerable price tag that only some are comfortable paying. This is where the more affordably priced Tata Punch makes for a compelling choice.

Let's break down the value proposition of both these SUVs:

Pricing - The Punch lineup undercuts the Creta by at least Rs. 3-4 lakh across comparable variants. Its value-for-money pricing is a huge differentiator.

- The Punch lineup undercuts the Creta by at least Rs. 3-4 lakh across comparable variants. Its value-for-money pricing is a huge differentiator. Features : While Creta overwhelms in bells and whistles, the Punch offers 80-90% of mainstream features, even in the base variant. It's adequately loaded.

: While Creta overwhelms in bells and whistles, the Punch offers 80-90% of mainstream features, even in the base variant. It's adequately loaded. Engines : Both get refined and efficient 1.2-1.5L petrol options. Punch claims segment-best fuel efficiency, too, at 18.97km/l.

: Both get refined and efficient 1.2-1.5L petrol options. Punch claims segment-best fuel efficiency, too, at 18.97km/l. Space and Comforts: Both offer ample room for 5. Punch's rear seat recline adds convenience. Creta betters it marginally in features like ventilated seats.

Both offer ample room for 5. Punch's rear seat recline adds convenience. Creta betters it marginally in features like ventilated seats. Safety : The standard safety net is on par for both. Creta gets more premium additions like ESC in high trims for added peace of mind.

: The standard safety net is on par for both. Creta gets more premium additions like ESC in high trims for added peace of mind. Performance : Creta is smoother to drive with an automatic option. Punch's short-geared manual is entertaining within city limits.

: Creta is smoother to drive with an automatic option. Punch's short-geared manual is entertaining within city limits. Resale: Creta has demonstrated strong resales over the years, but Punch is new; long-term depreciation remains to be seen.

The Bottom Line

While the Creta is a class leader with its premium feel and equipment, the value-driven Tata Punch makes an incredibly strong case as well. With pricing being its unique selling point (USP), the Punch emerges as a smart pick for most in this budget. Withfavourable reviews pouring in, it seems certain to give Creta a run for its money in the affordable category.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.