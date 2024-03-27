Nexon or Swift: Comparing Prices and Value of Tata's Compact SUV vs Maruti's Iconic Hatchback

Maruti Swift and Tata Nexon are two fan-favourite answers that satisfy different but similar customer needs. Tata's compact sports utility vehicle (Nexon) defines sturdiness and adaptability. On the other hand, the renowned hatchback from Maruti (Swift) reflects manoeuvrability.

Ideally, the relationship between pricing and car value is crucial. And they influence consumers' decision-making process. So, this post examines the on-road (and ex-showroom) prices and value of these cars to help potential customers make a knowledgeable choice.

Nexon vs Swift Cost Comparison – Ex-Showroom and On-Road Prices

Notably, the difference between on-road and ex-showroom prices lies in the additional costs that go beyond the base prices. Ex-showroom prices are the total cost amount that you pay to the car maker for the car exclusively. That means it does not include registration fees or taxes. Neither does it include insurance charges and other fees.

On the other hand, on-road prices include additional charges. Notably, an on-road price of the car gives you a clear view of the total amount you would want to invest. So, as a beginning that plans to buy the first car of your life, the secret for the purchase lies in understanding this difference. So, after learning about the difference between ex-showroom and on-road prices, let's now compare them one by one.

Nexon vs Swift – An Overview of the Ex-Showroom

Tata began Nexon's journey with a slightly higher ex-showroom price than its hatchback counterpart. Its ex-showroom price in Delhi is between Rs. 8.10 lakhs and Rs. 15.50 lakhs based on the model.

Ideally, Swift's ex-showroom prices fall within the hatchback's mid-range segment. The base model (LXi) is available at Rs. 5.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), whereas the top variant (ZXi+) is available at Rs. 9.03 lakhs. Altogether, the affordable pricing was suitable for budget-conscious buyers.

On-Road Price Differences between Swift and Nexon

As far as the Swift car is concerned, there are three types of models determined by the pricing range. The table gives you a better insight:

Variant On-Road Prices in Delhi Base Model Rs. 6.55 lakhs CNG Model Rs. 8.78 lakhs Automatic Models Between Rs. 8.38 lakhs and Rs. 9.91 lakhs Top Model Rs. 9.91 lakhs

Added Info

In short, Suzuki Swift's base model (that's the LXi petrol variant) arrived in the car industry at Rs. 6.55 lakhs. Buyers also received a top Swift model (top-end ZXi+ AMT petrol) at Rs. 9.91 lakhs. While its CNG variant arrived at Rs. 8.78 lakhs, the automatic model was available between Rs. 8.38 lakhs and Rs. 9.91 lakhs. Note that all these figures are on-road prices in Delhi. The on-road prices may vary from one city to another.

Nexon's on-road price in Delhi starts at Rs. 9.07 lakhs for its base model. It goes up to Rs. 18.19 lakhs for the high-end variant. Here's a rundown of the on-road prices based on the models:

Variant On-Road Prices in Delhi Base Model Rs. 9.07 lakhs to Rs. 12.97 lakhs Top Model Rs. 16.89 lakhs to Rs. 18.19 lakhs Automatic Model Petrol Rs. 13.48 to Rs. 16.89 lakhs Automatic Model Diesel Rs. 15.29 to 18.19 lakhs

Nexon's base petrol model arrived in the car market at Rs. 9.07 lakhs. Its diesel model is priced at Rs. 12.97 lakhs. Considering the top models, the petrol variant comes at Rs. 16.89. Notably, there are two diesel top variants; while one is available at Rs. 18.19 lakhs, another comes at a lower price tag – ₹17.61 lakhs.

The petrol automatic car variants are available between Rs. 13.48 lakhs and Rs. 16.89 lakhs. On the other hand, the diesel automatic models start at Rs. 15.29 lakhs and go to Rs. 18.19 lakhs.

Evaluating the Value of Nexon and Swift – Under-the-Hood, Cabin & Exterior Features

Let's evaluate the Swift and Tata Nexon price and value based on the cabin, body, and under-the-hood features:

Exterior Features

Swift's exterior is one-of-a-kind. Its overall design comes with a revamped grille. The honeycomb mesh pattern deserves a special mention. On the other hand, Nexon's facelift features give it the look of a new-generation SUV.

Cabin Attributes

Swift remains almost identical to its previous model. The spacious cabin and comfortable seats make it suitable for long drives. On the other hand, Nexon's comfortable seats and ventilated front seats are noteworthy. The seats offer the rear and front passengers enough space.

What's Under the Hood?

Swift's manual variant comes with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the automatic option is also mated to a five-speed AMT. Ideally, these variants give you a great clutchless driving experience. Its cylinder displacement capacity is 1197 cc (front-mounted engine).

You will find four valves for every cylinder. Its engine produces 88.50 bhp at 6000 rpm. A maximum of 113 Nm at 4400 rpm torque is produced. Tata Motors introduced the seven-speed DCA with Nexon facelift. Nexon comes in both diesel and petrol variants with excellent under-the-hood features.

Wrapping up

The decision between the Nexon and Swift comes down to personal preferences and your lifestyle demands. So, as a prospective purchaser, you can make a choice that fits your needs and personal preferences through the above comparisons.

