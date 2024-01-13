Dell Inspiron 13 (icc C784510win8) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/2 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 5430 13th Gen Laptop
Dell Inspiron 5430 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i5-1335U Processor/16GB/ 512GB SSD/14.0" (35.56cm) FHD+/Backlit KB + FPR/Win 11 + MSO'2/McAfee 15 Months/Silver/Thunderbolt 4.0 Port/Thin & Light-1.59kg
The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 13 ICC C784510WIN8 Laptop in India is Rs. 74,699. At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 13 ICC C784510WIN8 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 69,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.