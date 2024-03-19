 Domo Slate Ssm28 Os8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Domo Tablet DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8

DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8

DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with Octa core (1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
DOMOSlateSSM28OS8_Capacity_4020mAh
DOMOSlateSSM28OS8_RAM_4GB
DOMOSlateSSM28OS8_ScreenSize_8inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹7,999
8 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core (1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
4 GB
378 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
71% off

DOMO Slate SL36 OS9 SE 10.1 Inch OctaCore Tablet PC, Dual SIM 4G LTE Volte Calling, 2GB RAM / 32GB Storage, IPS LCD, DualBand WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth

DOMO Slate SL36 OS9 SE 10.1 Inch OctaCore Tablet PC, Dual SIM 4G LTE Volte Calling, 2GB RAM / 32GB Storage, IPS LCD, DualBand WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth (Black)
₹23,990 ₹6,999
Buy Now
70% off

DOMO Slate SL36 OS9 SE 10.1 Inch 4G Tablet PC, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual SIM, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth [Black]

DOMO Slate SL36 OS9 SE 10.1 Inch 4G Tablet PC, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual SIM, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth [Black]
₹23,990 ₹7,099
Buy Now
11% off

DOMO Slate Tab SSM28 8 inch 4G Calling Tablet PC 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with GPS, Bluetooth, CPU Dual SIM OctaCore,

DOMO Slate Tab SSM28 8 inch 4G Calling Tablet PC 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with GPS, Bluetooth, CPU Dual SIM OctaCore, (Black)
₹8,990 ₹7,999
Buy Now

Domo Tablets

Domo Slate Ssm28 Os8 Full Specifications

  • Standby time

    Up to 72 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    4020 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 4 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Width

    207 mm

  • Thickness

    11 mm

  • Weight

    378 grams

  • Height

    125 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Size

    8 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.97 %

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Slate SSM28 OS8

  • Operating System

    Android v8.0 (Oreo)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano

  • Launch Date

    July 3, 2023 (Official)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP3

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6753

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Domo Slate Ssm28 Os8