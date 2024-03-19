Domo Slate Ssm28 Os8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet

DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with Octa core (1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8 now with free delivery.